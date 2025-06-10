Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $218.52 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $222.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
