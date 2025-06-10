Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 116,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,219,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,065,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after acquiring an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1%

RDVY stock opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

