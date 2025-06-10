Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 6,284 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

MUB stock opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.