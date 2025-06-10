Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.73 and its 200 day moving average is $127.21.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

