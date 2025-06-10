First National Bank Sioux Falls Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFCA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,275,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,991,000 after acquiring an additional 370,761 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 608,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,453,000 after buying an additional 167,956 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,990,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 83,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 1,010.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCA opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $51.02.

About Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

