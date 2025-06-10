Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is First National Bank Sioux Falls’ 5th Largest Position

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after purchasing an additional 422,294 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $273.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

