Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 922,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,085,000 after buying an additional 226,269 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 389.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 28,702 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 154,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,112,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,735,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

