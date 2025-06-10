Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 713 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Compass Point began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

