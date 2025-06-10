Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 28,477 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,477 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $30,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,888,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,539,000 after buying an additional 4,337,156 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,610,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,003.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,986,000 after buying an additional 1,537,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,763,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,407,000 after buying an additional 1,368,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.