Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 939.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in PDD by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $155.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.