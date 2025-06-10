iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of IJH opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
