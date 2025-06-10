FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,399 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.99% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4,102.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 92,030.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of BATS FAUG opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $908.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

