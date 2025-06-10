2,678 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,678 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,300,000 after acquiring an additional 216,075 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,625,000 after buying an additional 306,887 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

CDNS stock opened at $301.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,486,979.36. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,025. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,733 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

