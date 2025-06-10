39,932 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Bought by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,745,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after purchasing an additional 231,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,319 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $168,877,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

