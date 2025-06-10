Range Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.29.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,131.91. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $169.79 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $255.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

