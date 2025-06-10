Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $624,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $75.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

