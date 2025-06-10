Trust Co. of Oklahoma Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 228,132.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,566,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,590,000 after buying an additional 5,564,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,755,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,990,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $356.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

