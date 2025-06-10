8,950 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 19.0% in the first quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 66.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $46.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,643.92. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

