Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,692,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after buying an additional 835,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Electronic Arts by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,201,353 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,758,000 after buying an additional 679,032 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $96,737,000 after buying an additional 663,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $96,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $992,194.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,519.62. This trade represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,320. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,729 shares of company stock worth $4,107,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of EA opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.44. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.