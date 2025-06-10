Portside Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $301.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $211.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

