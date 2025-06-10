GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Shares Up 29.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) shot up 29.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 276,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 56,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

GMV Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

