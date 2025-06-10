Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Trimmed by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,248 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $44,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,956,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $178.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

