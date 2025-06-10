Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,932,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,793.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG stock opened at $381.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $286.00 and a 1-year high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.