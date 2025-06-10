Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading 40% Higher – What’s Next?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 40% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 614,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average session volume of 118,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rokmaster Resources Trading Up 40.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

