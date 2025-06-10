NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,438 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in NIKE by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.