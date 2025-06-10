Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 387,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,019,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azincourt Energy Trading Down 20.0%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.78.

About Azincourt Energy

(Get Free Report)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.