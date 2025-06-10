Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 179 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,111,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VUG stock opened at $422.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.04.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

