Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9%

REGN opened at $517.60 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

