Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 26,028 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,028 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. V2 Financial group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 74,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,053,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 362,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

