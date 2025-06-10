Fourpath Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.1% of Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,278,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $306.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $212.12 and a one year high of $317.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

