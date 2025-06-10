Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,536 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

