Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 102.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $37,294,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -215.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08.

In other Nutanix news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,480,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,287,411. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,556,264 shares of company stock worth $426,904,673. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

