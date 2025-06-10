Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells 10,129 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) insider Robert Morvillo sold 10,129 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $89,135.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,340.80. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OLO Stock Performance

NYSE OLO opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OLO by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLO

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.