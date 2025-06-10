Signet Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of PPC opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.48. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $6.30 per share. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Santander initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

