Fourpath Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,015,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after buying an additional 2,922,219 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SPLG opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

