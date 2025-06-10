Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

