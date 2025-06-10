Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Chevron by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,262 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $140.76 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.