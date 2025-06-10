Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 5,278 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 127.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $24,339,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $428.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

