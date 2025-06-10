Fourpath Capital Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,864,000 after purchasing an additional 413,963 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $128.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

