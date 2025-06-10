Fourpath Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $289.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.