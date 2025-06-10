Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $189.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

