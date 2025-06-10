Fourpath Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROE. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Get Astoria US Quality Kings ETF alerts:

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Price Performance

Shares of ROE opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.