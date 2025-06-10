Fourpath Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2%

AMP stock opened at $517.77 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.75.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

