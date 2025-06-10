Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jabil by 70,781.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,535 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,220,000 after acquiring an additional 416,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,187,000 after acquiring an additional 288,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,430,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $177.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $179.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,665,640.70. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,665,200. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

