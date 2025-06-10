Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 545 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $43,169,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $169.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average of $144.88. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

