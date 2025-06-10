Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

