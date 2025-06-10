Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,867,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,475 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Fortinet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,034 shares of company stock worth $17,391,843 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

