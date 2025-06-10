The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Fourpath Capital Management LLC

Fourpath Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,163,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $500,192,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6%
NYSE KO opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $308.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.