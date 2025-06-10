Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $517.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.75.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

