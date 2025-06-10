SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,569 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

